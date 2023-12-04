Android Vs. iPhone: Which Is Best For Mobile Gaming?

Mobile gaming has been one of the most popular uses for smartphones, and that trend shows no signs of slowing. As mobile hardware and software become increasingly capable, the two main mobile ecosystems, Android and iPhone, have kept pace. Today, you can play a wide variety of games from the palm of your hand, from traditional mobile games to AAA titles. However, with both Apple and Google constantly boasting the gaming capabilities of their respective operating systems, which one really handles those gaming sessions the best?

Both iOS and Android have their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to gaming, and while we ultimately have to give the win to one of them, it's important to understand which platform best suits your particular needs. To that end, we'll need to explore what both platforms do well and where they respectively fall short. From game libraries and software limitations to enthusiast hardware, here are some of the key differences between gaming on iPhone and Android, along with our verdict on which is best overall.