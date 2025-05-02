Lenovo Legion Go S Review: High Potential Gaming Handheld Hamstrung By One Feature (For Now)

The Legion Go S is certainly a comfortable device to hold, being well sculpted with nice feeling materials, but it's definitely on the chunky side. Perhaps the best description might be "big boned", as while it is quite large, it's not a major downside. The various buttons, triggers, and the touchscreen itself are all very high quality and highly responsive. The Hall effect joysticks are particularly excellent, and should be resistant to the dreaded stick-drift experienced by consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. The triggers can be adjusted to alter the travel distance necessary to activate them, it's a great customization option, though I did ounce accidently bump the adjustment toggle, and it took me awhile to figure out what was wrong.

There is also a small touchpad which functions to control the mouse cursor, but it's too small to be really useful. After initially playing around with it, I honestly forgot it was even there until I sat down to finish writing this review. This is in stark contrast to the larger, versatile touchpads found on the Steam Deck. However, even on the Steam Deck I usually just use either the joysticks, buttons, triggers, and touchscreen rather than the touchpads, so I don't hold the lack of a more useful touchpad seriously against the Legion Go S.

In terms of port selection on the Go S, it includes two USB-C ports, allowing you to charge the device while also having the option to connect peripherals. This is something I'm quite happy about, as it's a major downside to the Steam Deck with its solitary USB-C port. As for connectivity, I never found anything to complain about with its Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities.

