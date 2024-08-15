What Does RAM Stand For & How Does It Affect Your Computer's Performance?

If you've ever been computer shopping, you'll undoubtedly have heard the term RAM thrown around willy-nilly. You might know a few things about RAM, such as that it's one of the most important parts in a computer system, or that more of it is generally better than less, but you might be a little fuzzier on what its precise purpose is. In this article, we'll break down the basics of this essential computer component so you can shop for your next machine with more confidence. We'll explain not only what RAM is, but also how it works on a non-technical level, how it impacts your computer's performance, and how much of it you need to make your computer run smoothly.

Advertisement

Let's answer the obvious right off the bat. RAM stands for random access memory, so called because the data stored on it is accessible by the system in any order. We'll explain this in further detail momentarily, but all you need to know as we head into a deeper dive is that this random access allows your computer operating system and apps to temporarily store files on the memory, which is why RAM relates to performance.

So, just what is RAM, how does it affect performance, what are the different types of it, and how can you be sure you're ready to confidently choose your RAM configuration the next time you shop for a computer? Keep reading to find out.