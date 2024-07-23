5 Of The Best DDR5 RAM Kits For Gaming In 2024

Are you assembling a new gaming PC or upgrading an older one? DDR5 RAM prices in 2024 are the lowest they have been compared with the past year or more, so it appears to be a good time to buy. There are, however, several things to look for when buying RAM, and the decision can get a little more complicated compared to other PC components. Apart from keeping in mind the RAM size, speed, and latency, you also have to look at things like overclocking profiles and motherboard, CPU, and cooler compatibility.

To make things simpler for you, the five DDR5 RAM kits we've selected in this list clearly indicate if they are meant for Intel XMP or AMD EXPO. We've also chosen RAM kits that have some of the lowest latencies so that you can be assured of buying something that delivers a good price-to-performance ratio. To help future-proof your gaming PC, we have selected kits with a 32GB capacity, specifically, a pair of 16GB modules. We've detailed our methodology at the end of this article.

While all this should be sufficient to ensure you're getting a good DDR5 RAM kit for your PC, it's recommended to doublecheck a couple of things before buying: the maximum frequency and size supported by your CPU and motherboard and the QVL (qualified vendor list) for each kit and motherboard to ensure compatibility.