Your Chromebook May Run Android Instead Of Chrome OS One Day: Here's What That Means

Chromebooks may be getting their biggest shake-up ever in the near future as Google prepares to merge large portions of ChromeOS onto Android. The no-frills, browser-based operating system has had plenty of success, especially in education where students have destroyed Chromebooks with pencils, and as an easy option for users who just need a way to get online, send emails, or do light office work. But ChromeOS distribution numbers are nonexistent compared to those for Android, the most dominant OS in the world, and Google is now making changes that could soon see large portions of ChromeOS replaced with Android.

Advertisement

ChromeOS was initially developed within a year or so of Google's Android acquisition. The world was very different back then, as was the way people interacted with computing surfaces, and ChromeOS is very different from Android. At the time, Android was not the same kind of priority for Google that it is today, where the company is leveraging Android's popularity as a primary delivery mechanism for new AI products. Those factors may help explain the decision by Google last year to rebuild ChromeOS atop an Android foundation.

Shortly after Google reorganized its hardware and software divisions into a single Platforms and Devices unit in 2024, the company announced that it was working on a major change to bring ChromeOS onto the Android kernel, essentially installing a new engine under the hood. However, Google admitted that the updated OS wouldn't be ready for some time. So, just when is it coming, and how will the changes affect Chromebook owners?

Advertisement