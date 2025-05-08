Why Are Students Pushing Pencil Lead Into Chromebooks?

New smartphones, PCs, and laptops are some of the priciest everyday purchases many of us will make. Couple this with the fact that they just don't seem to be built like they used to be (the days of the nigh-indestructible Nokia 3310 and the like are far behind most of us now), and the logical conclusion is to treat such equipment with the greatest of care. Or so you might think. In May 2025, 7 News reported that a spate of intentional damage to Chromebooks was being caused by students inserting foreign objects into them intentionally.

Mark Zito, Superintendent of Public Schools in Connecticut's Rocky Hill, told the outlet that the goal of this odd endeavor was to "force electrical short circuits ... by inserting items such as paper clips, pencil graphite, pushpins, folded metallic gum wrappers, aluminum foil, etc., into the USB port." With cases being reported across school districts, according to Zito, these were no isolated incidents, and when such things occur, it's often a safe bet that social media has played a part somewhere.

Making a Chromebook smoke for a TikTok trend may seem like harmless fun for those recklessly partaking, but if there are two forces on Earth that we should never mess with or presume to be able to control, they are fire and damaged lithium batteries. Needless to say, both schools and the law at large have been swift to respond to warn of the so-called "Chromebook durability test" or "Chromebook annihilation combo."

