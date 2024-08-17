The 'Kia Boys' Stole My Hyundai, Here's What Happened Next

My car had a functional alarm system when it was stolen — and it didn't go off at any point during the ordeal. The reason, one of the police officers explained, is that it's possible to get into these models without setting off the alarm by removing the door handles. That's exactly what happened with my Elantra, which was recovered with its driver's door handle completely missing.

While there are ways you can (probably) prevent your car from being stolen, they don't address the root of the problem: these specific Hyundais and Kias are targeted by car thieves, and those same thieves have no way of knowing whether a security add-on has been installed just by looking at the vehicle. You may have spent a few hundred dollars having a hidden kill switch installed — or perhaps you're one of the drivers who pull the starter relay every time they park — but that won't prevent a thief from physically breaking in and cracking open the steering column.

Even if your vehicle is ultimately left where you parked it, the attempted theft could result in hundreds or thousands of dollars in damage, not to mention the risk of an increased insurance premium. Hyundai will reimburse you for at least part of the cost of a steering wheel lock, but such contraptions are little more than a visual deterrent — one that a well-prepared "Kia boy" can remove in seconds using a simple hacksaw. What about the software security update Hyundai is installing on some of these models as part of a recall? Many drivers had the software update installed, only to have their cars stolen regardless.

