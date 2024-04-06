What Is A Kill Switch? And Why You Might Want One On Your Vehicle

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, 2022 saw a 7% increase in vehicular theft, bringing the total to more than 1 million. That's a statistic you should consider when deciding if you want to install a kill switch on your vehicle.

Of course, that may seem extreme. You may not know precisely what a kill switch is or the role it can play in preventing vehicular theft. As the name implies, a kill switch is designed to essentially "kill" a critical component of your vehicle. Whereas door locks and steering-wheel locks are more passive in preventing vehicular theft and therefore less foolproof, a kill switch is an active and efficient deterrent that doesn't allow the vehicle to be driven. It's also a fantastic addition to older vehicles that may not have security features.

While the idea behind a kill switch is fairly simple, different types can be installed in virtually any car. As vehicles were being stolen at an estimated rate of one every 32 seconds in 2022, it may be worth considering installing a kill switch and learning the available options, especially if you live in high-theft states like California or Washington.