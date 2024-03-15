5 Tips To Prevent Your Car From Being Stolen

In 2023, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) sounded the alarm on the rising incidence of car theft in the United States. Citing that over a million Americans became victims of car theft in 2022 alone, the NICB cautions that this is the first time it has happened in over a decade. In fact, the NICB also shared that the state of Illinois even experienced a whopping 35% increase in reports in the same year.

Despite car manufacturers always trying to innovate new features designed to improve our driving experience, including ones to keep us safe, there will always be bad actors who will try to exploit them. For example, reports of thieves using side headlights to access a car's Controller Area Network (CAN) came about in 2023. The CAN controls several modern electronic car features, like parking assist, self-diagnostics, and, of course, the important feature of being able to unlock your vehicle.

Because most of the stolen motor vehicles in America are composed of passenger vehicles, it's only natural that car owners are racking their brains about all the ways that they can keep their cars safe. Unfortunately, whether it is due to the ease of hot wiring, how hot the demand is in the resale market, or how expensive its parts are, some cars are just more likely to get stolen than others. So, if you own a car model that thieves like to target, here are some tips that you can follow to keep it from going missing.