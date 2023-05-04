Why The NYPD Is Asking People To Put Apple AirTags In Their Cars

In May 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave a press conference at the Castle Hill Library. While speaking, Adams dubbed the convenient AirTag an "excellent tracking device," but he wasn't there to endorse the product for Apple. In the view of the NYPD, AirTags are an excellent weapon against car thieves.

Adams stated that thefts and other violent crimes were tracking downwards in the city, but that grand larceny of autos remained a growing problem. To that end, the NYPD suggests hiding Apple AirTags in cars, in places where potential thieves would not suspect them. By doing this, according to Adams, "as soon as we're notified (of a car theft) ... even if it's days later, we can still track the car, and find the person who's driving it, and put a brake on what we are experiencing."

On April 30, 2023, further pushing the virtues of technology in combating crime, the NYPD Chief of Department Twitter account tweeted, "AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it's stolen. We'll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car." To that end, 500 AirTags were given away by Association For A Better New York to further the initiative. Adams also noted that Hyundai and Kia cars were particular targets of car thefts, with Honda vehicles not far behind. A certain infamous TikTok trend plays a part in this.