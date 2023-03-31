Hyundai And KIA To Offer Free Steering Wheel Locks To Combat Viral TikTok Thefts

Korean carmaker KIA and its parent company Hyundai have been caught up in a major car theft epidemic in many cities in the U.S. since 2021. The pervasive car robberies have significantly increased over 2022 as thieves continue to steal particular Hyundai and KIA cars manufactured between 2011 and 2022 and upload their videos to TikTok and other social media. But to abate the trend, Hyundai and KIA are now offering free steering wheel locks as a physical safeguard against theft.

According to Hyundai's statement to Bloomberg, as many as 4 million vehicles are affected by this vulnerability. Besides handing out free steering wheel locks to owners, the companies will also reimburse those who have already bought and installed such locks.

This is in addition to the free software update that KIA and Hyundai started offering to consumers to fortify anti-theft features. A fourth of those 4 million KIA and Hyundai car owners have already gotten the software update. At the same time, the remaining 3 million are eligible for free upgrades at any KIA or Hyundai dealership in the coming weeks.