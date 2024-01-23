5 Clever Ways To Prevent Your Classic Car From Being Stolen

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than a million cars were stolen in 2022, a 7 percent increase from the year before. The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is the most frequently stolen car, but about 46 % of all stolen cars are recovered locally. Classic cars are a sad outlier, however. These cars are often stolen with a buyer already lined up, and quickly shipped overseas. Ted Saraf served with the Pasadena, California Police Department for 30 years and is now an advisor for Lojack, which makes a popular vehicle recovery system. He told The Boston Globe's online outlet Boston.com that more than 400 classics have been stolen from the Los Angeles area since 2008, and only six of them were recovered.

Saraf said classics are often targeted by professional criminals who stalk their victims carefully. "The thieves will go to car shows and find the exact car they need. They'll take photos of it to show their buyer, and follow the owner home or to his garage or warehouse. Then they'll break in at night. Locks, fences, and gates are no problem for them."

Fortunately, there are many tactics classic car owners can use to protect their precious vehicles. We've already shown you how an Android phone can be employed as a Lojack-like tracking device, but here are several other ways to keep thieves from snagging your precious classic and shipping it off to an unscrupulous customer in Europe or Asia.