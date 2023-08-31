The Unexpectedly High-Risk Vehicle To Own If Car Theft Is Your Biggest Fear

Getting your car stolen is something every driver fears. However, as it turns out, not everyone's chances of having their precious automobile stolen are the same. A recent Highway Loss Data Institute report, which tallies up whole vehicle theft losses to discover the relative risk of a car being stolen, details that one car gets stolen proportionately more than other vehicles — the blazingly fast Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Drivers of this vehicle report 60 times more thefts than the all-passenger-vehicle average. Another Dodge trails behind the Hellcat, the Charger HEMI, with a theft claim frequency of 20 times higher than average. The report notes that since model year 2011, the Charger and Challenger models have consistently landed in the top five most stolen vehicles.

That being said, it was never this bad. For 2019-2021, Hellcat models had 18 vehicle thefts per 1,000 vehicles, but in 2020-2022 models, this number jumped to 25. To reiterate just how substantial this number is, the report noted that the most stolen 2017-2019 model vehicle, the Infiniti Q60, only had two thefts per 1,000.

HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore found these numbers shocking and stated, "if you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway." What's even crazier is that the HEMI and Hellcat engines come equipped with the Deluxe Security Alarm upgrade as standard.