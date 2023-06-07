NYC Sues Hyundai And Kia As Car Thefts Use Up Police Resources

New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, claiming that its failure to implement a common security feature in some of its vehicles has resulted in a big problem for the city and its residents. The issue relates to a so-called TikTok challenge popularized by the Kia Boyz, which involves breaking into certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles, then using a simple exploit to turn on and control the vehicle. Because the cars and SUVs lack an immobilizer, the thieves are able to drive away even though they don't have the keys to the vehicles.

Many of the thieves upload TikTok videos in which they're seen driving the vehicles recklessly, often causing considerable damage that results in their being written off as a loss by the owner's insurance company. In other cases, the stolen cars are taken to shops that strip them down to parts that are then resold on the private market. As a consequence, some insurance companies have increased rates for or outright stopped insuring select Hyundai and Kia vehicles, fueling frustration from owners who say the automakers haven't done enough to right this wrong.