NYC Sues Hyundai And Kia As Car Thefts Use Up Police Resources
New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, claiming that its failure to implement a common security feature in some of its vehicles has resulted in a big problem for the city and its residents. The issue relates to a so-called TikTok challenge popularized by the Kia Boyz, which involves breaking into certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles, then using a simple exploit to turn on and control the vehicle. Because the cars and SUVs lack an immobilizer, the thieves are able to drive away even though they don't have the keys to the vehicles.
Many of the thieves upload TikTok videos in which they're seen driving the vehicles recklessly, often causing considerable damage that results in their being written off as a loss by the owner's insurance company. In other cases, the stolen cars are taken to shops that strip them down to parts that are then resold on the private market. As a consequence, some insurance companies have increased rates for or outright stopped insuring select Hyundai and Kia vehicles, fueling frustration from owners who say the automakers haven't done enough to right this wrong.
NYC officials say Hyundai and Kia thefts have become a huge burden
Generally speaking, someone only needs access to a screwdriver and USB charger to steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. that lack the appropriate safety feature. The automakers responded to the problem by offering steering wheel locks to the owners of impacted cars, also announcing a software update in February 2023 designed to improve security. These measures haven't been enough to keep Hyundai and Kia thefts from skyrocketing in many cities, however, including New York City.
In a lawsuit, city officials claimed that more than 19% of vehicle thefts in the city so far this year have involved vulnerable Hyundais and Kias. To put that in perspective, these vehicles comprise less than 3% of the overall vehicles in NYC. On a year-over-year basis, the number of thefts has reportedly skyrocketed by several hundred percent, and city officials claim the New York Police Department has been unduly burdened as a consequence. Though it's unclear how much the city may reap in damages if the lawsuit is successful, its initiative joins those of several other major cities that have also hit the automakers with similar suits, including Cleveland, Seattle, Baltimore, and San Diego.