The Unexpected Way Thieves Are Using The Headlights To Get Inside Your Car

Automotive design has gotten much more complex in recent years. Autonomous driving systems are now commonplace, as are sophisticated in-dash infotainment and navigational systems. Along with these systems has come an increase in the computing power hidden beneath the dashboards of our cars, and those computers are used to do everything from warn us of impending collisions to turn on the windshield wipers when it starts to rain.

Hyundai and Kia even relied on a software patch to make their vehicles harder to steal. Still, another automaker has an issue where a computerized system makes vehicles vulnerable to theft through a very accessible spot.

Last April, British cybersecurity consultant Ian Tabor posted a picture to Twitter showing that thieves had stolen the driver's side headlight from his new Toyota RAV4 and pulled the headlight wire out from the area under the RAV4's hood. He replaced the headlight, but three months later, the thieves returned and stole it again.

Two nights later, Tabor's RAV4 and a neighbor's Toyota were taken.

The thieves used the headlight wiring harness to access Tabor's RAV4's CAN (Controller Area Network) bus system. The CAN manages the complex electronic communications that modern cars require for systems like airbags, self-diagnostics, and parking assist. In the case of Tabor's RAV4, the connector the thieves accessed is used for headlight leveling and aiming.