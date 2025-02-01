What Is A Chromebook Plus & How Does It Differ From A Regular Chromebook?

Google developed the first Chromebooks in 2011 in partnership with Samsung and Acer. Advertised as lightweight yet powerful and reliable laptops, they weren't exactly an instant hit. In fact, these early Chromebooks were met with skepticism and even deemed a complete flop by some reviewers.

But Google knew what it was doing. Chromebooks eventually became a massive success, as the tech behemoth figured out that it could offer what its competitors lacked: a safe, simple and affordable device that was particularly well-suited for the education market. By 2018, Google had captured nearly 60 percent of the K-12 market share in the United States.

Well over 100 Chromebooks have been released thus far. This includes the Chromebook Plus line, which was first introduced in 2023. As the name suggests, Chromebook Plus models offer more advanced features. Here's what you need to know about the key differences between a regular Chromebook and a Chromebook Plus.