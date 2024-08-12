10 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy A Google Chromebook

I won't lie: A Google Chromebook can be very useful in a lot of situations. Students often swear by them since they're cheap and lightweight, and plenty of schools issue them for homework and in-class use. A Chromebook is also one of the most budget-friendly laptops for college kids.

The problem is that if you only use a Chromebook for school work — or you've never used one at all — it's hard to know what you might dislike about the ubiquitous laptop. Most Chromebooks have some useful features that you wouldn't learn about through casual web browsing, but ChromeOS also has plenty of drawbacks.

For one thing, your Chromebook likely has an expiration date, and you might have to wait for access to your favorite games or apps. After using my HP Chromebook for more than three years, I have some thoughts about those and other issues with my device.

From compatibility to ease of use, there is a lot to complain about, though I'll acknowledge there are also plenty of perks. Newer Chromebooks are undoubtedly hardier than older ones, and a newer machine is almost always a better bet than an old one. With that caveat in mind, there are various issues with my circa-2021 HP Chromebook that still apply to newer models.

If you're anything like me, here are all the reasons why you shouldn't buy a Google Chromebook.