Google Promises 10 Years Of Automatic Updates For New Chromebooks

Google has announced some Chromebook-related plans that make the inexpensive machines an attractive proposition even for people who didn't consider them an option before. The most notable announcement is that any Chromebook made in 2021 or later will receive regular automatic updates during the first 10 years of its life. The same extension will also be applied to models released in 2019 and 2020, according to a statement given to Android Police.

The company releases regular security updates for ChromeOS every 3 to 4 weeks; this latest announcement effectively means that all new models will receive these updates for the next decade. The policy goes into effect in 2024, and the 10-year countdown is based on the device's model year, not the year in which the machine was purchased. Google has also confirmed that it is working with its Chromebook manufacturing partners to commit to making these devices using more post-consumer recycled materials. This will be done in conjunction with making these devices more power-efficient.

Additionally, the company is taking steps to make Chromebooks easier to repair, which would further aid their longevity. While a decade of software support definitely sounds great, it is important to note that Chromebooks already qualify for up to eight years of software updates. Once a Chromebook reaches the end of its life cycle, Google will also help the owners — whether they are individual users, business owners, or large organizations — find the right recycling option to safely dispose of the machine.