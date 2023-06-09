10 Chromebook Features That Will Change How You Use Your Laptop

Google's Chromebooks are among the most popular laptops on the market. They aren't necessarily the most powerful computers, but they offer a functional machine that's great for everyday use and is generally pretty affordable. Since Chromebooks, like most netbooks, trade in some of the internal machinery in favor of cloud-based operations, they can get away with some hardware shortcuts that keep the costs down.

Chromebooks are great laptops for casual users or students who need a way to get online and do digital tasks without emptying their bank account. Still, just because Chromebooks are on the cheaper side of the laptop spectrum doesn't mean they're completely lacking bells and whistles. Some of the features you're used to from other computers are still present but hidden. Beyond that, Chromebooks have a number of features — some of which are exclusive to the brand — that can make your personal computer use a lot more enjoyable.

If you're looking for a way to get the most out of your new Chromebook or breathe some new life into your aging laptop, these are 10 features and functions you should be using.