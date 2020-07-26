Chromebook owners now get 100GB of Dropbox cloud storage for free

Google offers various perks in exchange for buying one of its Chromebooks, something that adds a bit of incentive for those who may be on the fence about these small, fairly limited devices. The available perks are updated semi-regularly to add new opportunities, something that recently happened and involves cloud storage company Dropbox. As of now, Chromebook users have the opportunity to get 100GB of cloud storage for free.

If you head over to Google’s ‘Chromebook Perks’ website, you’ll see the addition of a Dropbox perk offering 100GB of cloud storage space for the duration of 12 months (for free, of course) The big requirement is that you own a Chromebook device, enabling you to claim the perk; it must be redeemed by July 23, 2021.

This new perk joins the 100GB of cloud storage space Google gives Chromebook users. This offering involves the Google One platform and is likewise free for the duration of one year, after which point you’ll have to start paying to keep the space.

Cloud storage is arguably vital for Chromebook owners — these devices often have very little onboard storage space and Chrome OS has a rudimentary file management system. Both Dropbox and Google One are similarly priced for those who want to keep the storage — Dropbox offers 2TB for $10/month, while Google One has more plan options, including 100GB for $1.99/month, 200GB for $2.99/month, all the way up to 2TB for $10/month.

As for the Chromebook perks, Google offers a number of other things — there are three free months of Disney+, for example, discounts on Stadia cloud gaming, both DOOM I and DOOM II for free, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, free 30 days of Calm meditation app for free, plus Duet Display, Fallout Shelter, Stardew Valley, and more.