Gen Z's Love For Apple Products Is Creating New Challenges For Android

Apple's ecosystem perks are one of the key reasons that users stay loyal to its ecosystem for years. But as per market analysis, Gen Z is driving Apple's rapid growth for reasons that extend beyond cross-device functional perks. According to research by an ad-tech firm Attain and reported by the Financial Times, Gen Z hogs a staggering 34% share of all iPhone users in the US. For comparison, Samsung's Android phones only command a paltry 10% penetration in the demographic of users born after 1996.

The results are not surprising. In its 2022 report, analyst firm Piper Sandler found iPhone ownership among Gen Z users at 87%, while 88% of survey participants said that they would get an iPhone as their next smartphone. The Apple Watch even beat Rolex as the most desirable wristwear among Gen Z. Another analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence last year found iPhone ownership among Gen Z users at 83%, while only 10% rocked a Samsung phone.

One of the key reasons that users want to stick with an iPhone is the seamless syncing it offers with other Apple products. That also explains why the number of complementary Apple gadgets purchased — 35 AirPods, 26 iPads, 17 Apple Watches for every batch of 100 iPhones — by Apple loyalists is far higher than what Android-affiliated brands like Samsung command. But the apparent disdain for anything Android runs deeper than the hardware.