How To Check Your Chromebook's Expiration Date (And Why It's Important To Know)

Are you interested in purchasing a Chromebook but uncertain how long the model will last? Just like smartphones have a tentative lifespan, Chromebooks do too. The key factor in determining that is the Automatic Update Expiry date, or AUE. The AUE is the device's expiration date, after which the machine won't receive any updates.

Whether it's for browsing the internet or running the latest apps, Chromebooks rely heavily on software updates. These hybrid devices automatically install enhancements that provide new features and protect against security vulnerabilities, if any arise. Per Google's support page, the rollout of these updates depends on the manufacturer. For instance, if you purchase a model from Lenovo or HP, these companies rely on Google for Chrome OS updates. Since Google isn't manufacturing the device itself, it is difficult for the company to keep tabs on every model. And that is why these machines have an expiry date.

Initially, Chrome OS-powered laptops would only last a few years before hitting their AUE. Recently, the company suggested the devices lasted up to eight years. Here's how you can check your AUE.