5 Chromebook Keyboard Shortcuts Every User Should Know

The Chrome OS on your Chromebook lets you open several apps from the app shelf at the bottom of the home screen, which contains shortcuts. By default, Chrome OS adds some pre-loaded apps to the shelf, but you can change or re-order the apps. You access the apps by clicking on them with a trackpad or mouse, but you can use the Alt + 1 to 9 keyboard shortcut to load a particular app from the shelf. When you press Alt + 1, Chrome OS will load the first app from the left on the shelf. Similarly, if you hit Alt + 2, it will open the second app from the left, and so on. If you have to open the same apps daily for work or studies, pinning them to the app shelf and re-arranging them could do wonders for you. Interestingly, you can even pin web pages to the app shelf.

Now that you know how to open apps with shortcuts, you must know how to dock them to a particular side of the screen. Typically, you would use the trackpad or a mouse to select and drag a window to a side, but with this keyboard shortcut, you can dock a window instantaneously. Press Alt + [ to dock a window to the screen's left or press Alt + ] to dock another window to the right.