5 Ways To Make Your Old Chromebook Feel Like New

Chromebooks were designed as cloud-based devices, meaning you'll use cloud platforms like Google Drive and Google Photos to store most of your content. For that reason, many Chromebook models ship with very low storage capacities — some as low as 32 GB. That's not a big deal if you use web apps primarily, but it is a problem if you want to store a bunch of data locally, such as an offline music library for the times you're tethered with a mobile hotspot.

Though some Chromebooks have an SSD that can be swapped out with a faster, higher-capacity model, many feature eMMC storage that can't be upgraded because it is physically (and permanently) attached to the motherboard. In the latter case, there are two ways you can expand the physical storage on your Chromebook: using an SD card, or using a USB flash drive (if applicable).

The flash drive is the more appealing option, as it can be quickly unplugged from the Chromebook and plugged into a different computer to transfer files. With that said, the downside of using a flash drive as a storage solution is that it will take up one of your laptop's USB ports, which is where the SD card slot comes in. Now that most digital photography is performed using smartphones, many consumers have no use for an old SD card slot unless they're photographers, meaning you can simply insert a card and leave it there as an expanded storage solution.