Google Chrome OS Flex Promises Longer Life For Old Hardware

Google has finally announced Chrome OS Flex, its cloud-based operating system. The new operating system is available to try right now and is designed to turn any computer into a Chromebook using a USB drive. Additionally, Google is releasing the operating system at no-cost, allowing businesses and individuals to pick it up for no additional cost.

Chromebooks have been making strides in the education and business sectors for a while now. For many, the cheaper cost of the Chrome-OS powered devices has been a boon, especially since most of the system's functions work off cloud-based features like Google Docs and Google Sheets. That meant you didn't necessarily have to purchase an expensive laptop to get a faster and streamlined experience.

Even with most Chromebooks offering cheaper price ranges than traditional laptops, many wanted the option to put Chrome OS on their current systems. In answer, Neverware launched CloudReady. CloudReady was built on the same tech as Chrome OS but was designed to work on top of any PC, not just Chromebooks designed with Chrome OS in mind. It was a great option for schools and businesses that didn't have the means to purchase new Chromebooks, or even just those looking to reduce e-waste. Google acquired Neverware back in 2020. At the time, operations for CloudReady were set to continue as they always had. Now, though, it looks like Google has finally taken that acquisition to a new level.