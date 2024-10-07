The 11 Most Reliable Laptop Brands, Ranked

Shopping for a laptop can be time-consuming, confusing, and frustrating. It's about so much more than comparing prices and specifications. For many consumers, buying a laptop means buying into an entire brand — especially if you go with a laptop manufacturer that has its own ecosystem (like Apple).

While knowing what the most popular laptop brands are can help you narrow down your shopping list, high sales figures don't mean the best-selling laptops are the most reliable. The best-selling laptop could be the most affordable option, and sales figures don't indicate anything about long-term quality or reliability.

To help in your search for the most reliable laptop out there, we've looked at each brand's reputation for reliability based on industry data from Consumer Reports, PCMag, SquareTrade, Statista, and more. Plus, we've included our own reviews for a more in-depth look at which laptops might be worth investing in. Stay tuned after the list of most reliable laptops for more information on our rankings.

