3 Gaming Laptops You Could Buy For The Price Of A PlayStation 5 Pro

Hype was in the air as Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro on September 10. The non-pro model had been a major hit for the company, and gamers were excited to see how much better this mid-generation refresh of the console could get.

Still, what Sony showed off was a more modest upgrade than many expected, and the price was far higher than anticipated. In exchange for three main upgrades in the form of a better GPU, advanced ray tracing, and AI upscaling, customers are being asked to shell out just under $700. Adding insult, it wouldn't come with a stand to keep it upright or even a disc drive. Both are sold separately, costing $30 and $80, respectively. That means anyone hoping to pick up the whole kit will need to pony up just over $800 before tax.

With prices like these, many consumers who might have been easy sales will now consider alternatives to a PS5 Pro, and gaming laptops will undoubtedly be considered in lieu. Of course, comparing laptops to a console is a bit of an apples-to-oranges situation. Consoles are meant to live alongside a TV, whereas laptops are portable. Laptops are meant to run all kinds of software, which means more work for users who want to optimize them for games, the PS5 Pro is optimized for games out of the box with no fuss.

Still, if what you want to do is play games and you don't care about exclusive titles, we've combed through laptop listings to find the ones that compete with the PS5 Pro on price. Here are three gaming laptops you could buy for around the price of a PS5 Pro.