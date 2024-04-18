What Are Military Grade Laptops And Should You Buy One?

These days, it can be difficult for laptop manufacturers to distinguish themselves. As consumers, we're often thrown fancy words that we don't always understand, such as IP water ratings for smartphones or display technology names, like UHD or OLED. One term that gets thrown around a lot when it comes to marketing supposedly durable pieces of technology is "military grade."

For laptops designed to accompany soldiers on missions, there is a very good reason why they would need extensive testing against all the things that could go wrong, whether it is exposure to the elements, extreme vibration from vehicles, or even just unexpected drops. After all, in this age of modern warfare, technology can make or break their ability to survive in demanding scenarios.

On the other hand, despite how much consumer technology has evolved throughout the years, a lot of our everyday tech is still considered relatively fragile. For example, Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 has been known to crack (for no real reason). Not to mention, most people would still get a mini-heart attack if they accidentally spilled water on their laptops. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that people are looking to invest in devices that they hope will last.

For the ordinary person, "military grade" may just sound like a fancy way to say that something is durable (and this isn't entirely wrong). But, what does the term actually mean, who qualifies for it, and should you be looking for it when you're buying your next laptop?