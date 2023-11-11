The First Thing You Need To Do If You Spill Water On Your Laptop

So, you had a glass of water beside your laptop, and while trying to figure out something on the screen, you reached out for it and mistakenly spilled water all over the laptop. Well, you've got to act fast, as every second you spend thinking could add to the repair bill.

The first thing you should do is turn the laptop off without caring about any open programs or unsaved tasks, or in other words, force a shutdown. However, do this with dry hands to save yourself from electric shocks. Also, ensure that you aren't standing in water.

Press and hold the power button for five to 10 seconds until the screen goes black, and you can't hear the cooling fan anymore. This reduces the chances of a short circuit. Do not try to shut down your laptop properly, as, in some cases, this could take as much as a minute, and we do not have that time to spare. If the laptop was already off when you spilled water, do not turn it on unless you're sure it's dry.

Next, unplug the power cable from your laptop and all other peripherals, such as a mouse, keyboard, card reader, external storage driver, secondary monitor, etc.