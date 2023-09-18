How To Install RAM In Your PC (The Right Way)

First, you should shut down the machine and unplug all the cables, especially the one that supplies power. Then, gently unscrew one side of the cabinet case or unlock it using the latch mechanism to access the motherboard.

Before you proceed, you should touch an unpainted metal surface to ground yourself. This prevents damage to any sensitive components due to static discharge from your body. Alternatively, you can also wear anti-static wristbands to prevent any discharge. Now, find the RAM slots: their position depends on your motherboard's make, but generally, you can locate them next to the CPU.

If you're replacing older sticks of RAM, note which slots the RAM is currently installed in, as you'll want to slot the new sticks in the same orientation. Otherwise, use every other RAM slot the furthest away from the CPU if you're slotting two RAM sticks.

Very carefully, unlock the latches or the plastic clips on both sides of the RAM slot. The right way to do this is by pushing down on the ends of the clips until they pop open, releasing the RAM stick. Once you open the latches on both sides, remove the existing RAM stick by pulling it with both hands so that it comes out straight.

While the slots sit empty, consider cleaning them with a soft brush or compressed air if that's available. If you're building a new PC, you don't need to clean the slot prior to installation. However, the steps to open the RAM slot latches still apply.