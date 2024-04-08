5 Of The Highest Rated Rugged Phones You Can Buy In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the addition of premium materials like glass and titanium to cell phones, we have bid goodbye to the durability that once kept our minds at ease. The newest smartphones with the best display specifications are getting lighter, slimmer, and more powerful, but are delicate.
However, there's a good selection of rugged phones for those who value strength and durability above all. While options exist, you may lose out on the latest features, the newest software, and a sleeker form factor. These limitations push for upsides like a much bigger battery, better protection against dust and water, and a display that can take hits without shattering.
If you work in challenging environments with rough terrain or extreme weather, you may want to buy a more robust phone. These devices typically pass military-grade testing and have specialized hardware features not often found on typical smartphones. We have curated a list of some of the best-rugged phones you can buy in 2024. Selections were based on popularity, positive feedback from reviewers, and availability.
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro
While you might expect to see brands you've never heard of in the rugged phone niche, Samsung's Galaxy XCover6 Pro is an easy recommendation for those who value a rugged phone but are skeptical about a lesser-known company. Equipped with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, this phone can be used nearly anywhere. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro also comes with higher touch sensitivity, allowing you to use the device, even while wearing gloves.
At $699 unlocked, the XCover6 Pro is one of the more expensive phones in this category. However, it has a huge 6.6-inch FHD+ display that refreshes at a smooth 120Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G and is backed up by 6GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage and can add another terabyte using a microSD card. While the battery at 4,050 mAh isn't mighty impressive, it can be removed and swapped for an extra one.
The phone has a customizable "XCover Key" that can be mapped to perform tasks like scanning barcodes or launching apps. With Samsung DeX finally going wireless, you can connect the XCover6 Pro to an external TV or monitor to emulate a PC-like experience. Despite the lack of wireless charging and a mono speaker configuration, Android Authority's review of the XCover6 Pro recommends it as a rugged phone that also performs day-to-day tasks without seeming out of the ordinary.
Nokia XR21
Another option from a familiar brand is the Nokia XR21. It boasts a MIL-STD-810H certification and has an incredibly resilient IP69K rating. Unlike most rugged phones in this segment, the Nokia XR21 has a playful design and a catchy green color variant. The phone has a 120Hz 6.49-inch display up front, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protects it. HMD Global, Nokia's parent company, offers a free one-year screen replacement — if you manage to crack it in the first place.
One of the biggest reasons to grab the XR21 is its near-stock Android experience. Apart from being free from bloatware and advertisements, you get three years of Android updates and four years of monthly security patches. The device is powered by the budget-friendly Snapdragon 695 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and comes with 128GB of internal storage. Sadly, there's no support for expandable storage or a removable battery, though the 4800 mAh cell should provide a full day's worth of juice and then some. The Nokia XR21 is available for $499 and comes with a 15-day remorse period if you change your mind.
However, as highlighted by TechRadar, the XR21 skimps on a few features like wireless charging and faster USB speeds that its predecessor offered. The Nokia XR20 is still one of the best tough phones out there, but if you're okay with the absence of wireless charging, the XR21 is a solid upgrade that's going to give you an extra year of Android updates.
Doogee V31GT
A phone that can be used to see things in complete darkness and be used as a brick if need be? The Doogee V31GT is the grandaddy of rugged smartphones and packs nearly everything a utilitarian could dream up. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage, the V31GT is one of the more powerful phones in this sector.
Its main feature is the thermal imaging camera, which can capture images with a temperature measuring range of -15 to 150 degrees Celsius. The camera unit also houses a 24-megapixel night vision camera with two LED flashes, an 8-megapixel fusion camera, and a 50-megapixel main shooter with AI capabilities. The Doogee V31GT is backed by a 10,800 mAh battery — and no, that was not a typo. This mammoth cell density can get you up to five days of normal use, and the 66W fast charging isn't too shabby for a battery of this capacity.
The phone has a customizable button and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button for faster unlocks. You can expand the storage up to 2TB using a TF Card. It retails at a comfortable $669 price tag and is often available at a discount for much less. A more in-depth analysis of the V31GT's thermal camera and hardware features can be found in Digital Camera World's 4.5-star review of the device.
Ulefone Armor 24
If you thought the Doogee V31GT dominated the list of Android phones with the best battery, wait until you see the Ulefone Armor 24. This 1-inch thick phone boasts an absurdly huge 22,000 mAh battery that lasts an entire week on a single charge. To make even more use of this capacity, the phone has a 6W LED light that can be used to light up an entire room.
Under the hood, the Ulefone Armor 24 houses the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. With a giant 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and two 64-megapixel cameras to the rear, this would make for a great tool to carry around for a camping trip. The phone runs a slightly customized version of Android 13 with support for features that use all the hardware that the Armor 24 sports. While this brick isn't meant for everyone, it is impressive to think you can get all this value for just $389. What you get for that price is tremendous, as noted in TechRadar's 4 out of 5-star review.
Out of the box, you get a bunch of utility shortcuts like a compass, flashlight, magnifier, alarm bell, protractor, and more. There is a built-in IR blaster that makes controlling your home appliances a breeze.
AGM H6
The AGM H6 is a good pick for a rugged phone you can realistically carry around for general use. The phone not only comes with an IP68/IP69K rating that makes it both waterproof and dustproof but is also MIL-STD-810H certified, making it resilient to drops. The frame protrudes a bit towards the front, mimicking the same protection a case provides.
The AGM H6 comes with added corner protection and has all of its ports covered with rubber plugs. Despite these additions, the phone is just 10.75mm thick and weighs 330g. As you don't need a case to protect this already-robust phone, it may be more pocketable than most regular smartphones. The AGM H6 runs on top of the unconventional Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset and has 8GB of RAM. The onboard 256GB storage can be expanded using a 512GB microSD card. At just $465, this is a worthy consideration for those who want both form and function. Based on TechRadar's review, the AGM H6 is one of the highest-rated rugged phones you can buy in terms of value proposition.
Reasons for choosing these phones
Unlike traditional smartphones, this niche of rugged phones doesn't see upgrades every few months. Our list was constructed based on popularity and recommendations by trustworthy reviewers at Android Authority, Digital Camera World, and TechRadar. A few things to look out for when buying a robust phone built to last are battery, performance, and the extra features.
Phones like the Ulefone Armor 24 showcase the extent to which a phone meant for utility can be taken to the extreme, while the AGM H6 is a great middle-ground for folks who don't want to carry around a bulky device. Doogee has been in the game for a few years with most of its positive reviews praising the sheer value you get with its phones.
For a familiar software and hardware experience, going with the Nokia XR21 or the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is a good choice. Both phones provide a smooth software experience and the benefit of being backed up by industry leaders. No matter which phone you end up choosing, you get water and dust resistance, solid performance, and a battery that'll last you the whole day comfortably.