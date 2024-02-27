Dell Latitude Laptops Go All-In On AI At MWC 2024

Dell's AI-infused laptops run on Intel Core Ultra processors, so the focus is on the multi-processor package: a central processing unit (CPU), a graphics processing unit (GPU), and a neural processing unit (NPU).

First in line is the new Latitude 7350 Detachable, described as a "lightweight tablet with the performance of a laptop." Designed for professionals who need a versatile device that can also be used on the go, the 7350 has two 8MP cameras, while the display has a 3k resolution. In laptop mode, according to Dell, the device can run up to 51% faster.

Then there's the Latitude 9450 2-in-1, a compact laptop with an HDR webcam and a touchpad with support for Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Clearly meant for those whose workday is dominated by virtual meetings, the 9450 uses specialized keyboard backlight technology that is claimed to significantly extend battery life while ensuring maximum efficiency.

The Latitude 7000 series has also been upgraded, just like the 7350 and 7450 Ultralight models (ideal for digital nomads and remote workers). The Latitude 5000 and 3000 series, meanwhile, have benefited from hardware innovations that aim to seamlessly integrate the cutting-edge AI element into the computing experience.

Evidently, as one of the best laptop brands in the world, Dell is going all-in on AI with its new Latitude computers — and it might just pay off.