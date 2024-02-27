Dell Latitude Laptops Go All-In On AI At MWC 2024
The first official day of MWC 2024 did not disappoint. It had everything from e-bikes, smartwatches, and clear laptops to Formula 1 cars that use Android-powered devices. Artificial intelligence appears to be a recurring theme, however. The exploding AI craze — induced by image generators, ChatGPT, and other large language models — has seemingly spilled over into all industries, so it's no wonder AI is ubiquitous at the world's largest connectivity happening.
SlashGear's Dave McQuilling, who is on the ground covering the event, has noted that Qualcomm, Tecno, and Gigabyte have all embraced AI in one way or another. Dell is now jumping on the bandwagon and introducing AI PCs. In fact, the company is releasing a whole line of business-oriented Latitude computers with integrated artificial intelligence features that promise to redefine computing at the workplace as we know it. According to Dell, thanks to these innovations, "a day in the life of a hybrid worker will be more productive, secure and collaborative."
What we know about Dell's new Latitude AI PCs
Dell's AI-infused laptops run on Intel Core Ultra processors, so the focus is on the multi-processor package: a central processing unit (CPU), a graphics processing unit (GPU), and a neural processing unit (NPU).
First in line is the new Latitude 7350 Detachable, described as a "lightweight tablet with the performance of a laptop." Designed for professionals who need a versatile device that can also be used on the go, the 7350 has two 8MP cameras, while the display has a 3k resolution. In laptop mode, according to Dell, the device can run up to 51% faster.
Then there's the Latitude 9450 2-in-1, a compact laptop with an HDR webcam and a touchpad with support for Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Clearly meant for those whose workday is dominated by virtual meetings, the 9450 uses specialized keyboard backlight technology that is claimed to significantly extend battery life while ensuring maximum efficiency.
The Latitude 7000 series has also been upgraded, just like the 7350 and 7450 Ultralight models (ideal for digital nomads and remote workers). The Latitude 5000 and 3000 series, meanwhile, have benefited from hardware innovations that aim to seamlessly integrate the cutting-edge AI element into the computing experience.
Evidently, as one of the best laptop brands in the world, Dell is going all-in on AI with its new Latitude computers — and it might just pay off.