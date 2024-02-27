Best Moments Of MWC 2024 Day 1: AI, Clear Laptops, And Record Pit Stops

It's the first official day of MWC 2024, and though the show floor has many interesting distractions, we've dug in to sample a plethora of the best tech on offer. As with CES, AI is a hot topic at this year's event, with many companies integrating it into their devices. The actual definition of AI is up for debate, but you'll see everything from virtual baristas to robotic artists after a short wander around the conference.

If AI worries you somewhat, MWC is also providing a few tools you can use to survive it. There's an ebike with built-in 5G, as well as a watch with long battery life and a health-centric focus. We've also talked to a Formula 1 team that uses accessible tech to break records. Well beyond most practical uses, and perhaps reality itself, is a truly unique laptop concept that we got a look at and would really like to see permeate consumer technology at some point. We're in for a long and exciting week, but here's the best crop of products from the show floor on day one.