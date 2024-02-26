MWC 2024: This 5G E-Bike Borrows Tesla-Style ADAS Tech For Safer Riding

Orbic, which makes a wide range of consumer electronics gadgets, is now looking at the electric bike segment. At MWC 2024, the company has revealed what it calls a 5G eBike, which also happens to be the first in the world to rely on AI-assisted object detection. "Orbic's new technology actively monitors the rear surroundings of the eBike and alerts riders to potential hazards, such as oncoming vehicles," says the company.

For world sensing, the company equipped the e-bike with a 2-megapixel camera sensor at the rear that covers a 140-degree field of view to offer real-time world awareness. In addition to surveillance, this sensor ties in with the onboard video and audio systems, sending visual and sound cues as safety measures.

SlashGear

Orbic's approach, despite being a meaningfully novel addition for an electric bike, follows in the controversial footsteps of Tesla. The Elon Musk-led car company decided to remove radar sensors from its electric cars back in 2021 in favor of cameras. Tesla has been quite bullish about the vision-based intelligence for its advanced driver assist system (ADAS), which includes both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD).

Tesla received some flak for the move due to well-known shortcomings of cameras for ADAS implementation, but the company is quite bullish on its tech stack and is even building one of the world's most powerful supercomputers to handle tasks like image data labeling. As for Orbic's e-bike, the vision-based sensing and safety alert system is an impressive achievement.