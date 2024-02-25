Lenovo's Transparent Display Notebook Concept Is Cool, Pointless, And We Want One

The press release doesn't get into too much detail about how the transparent display really works, beyond the fact that it uses Micro-LEDs. Lenovo claims it provides "many advantages in the development of transparent displays." The press release touts the display's color saturation and contrast as being particularly good, with the transparent screen having 1000-nit brightness.

"The technology also offers more possibilities in the future with further optimization of image quality, durability, and adjustable transmittance to provide more privacy or more transparency to interact with real-world objects," Lenovo added. All told, Lenovo isn't exactly explaining what most everyone would actually use this thing for, instead laying out vague notions of a laptop that seamlessly blends into its surroundings. It looks incredibly cool, but who would buy this thing and why?

For now, that's not any kind of real concern. As noted earlier, this is entirely a proof of concept, not something that Lenovo is unveiling as an upcoming SKU that's dropping in 2024. So if you think that you might actually want to spend money on something like this, keep an eye on upcoming Lenovo updates to see if this ever turns into a retail product.