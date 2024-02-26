OnePlus Watch 2 Taps Google Wear OS At MWC 2024, But It's The Battery Life That Wows

The OnePlus Watch 2 is the latest flagship smartwatch available from OnePlus, revealed during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Spain, where SlashGear has a writer on the ground covering the event. Powered by OnePlus's in-house dual-engine architecture, this watch makes the bold claim of having the best battery life among all competitors on the market. This is something OnePlus has prided itself on in the previous model, so it's not shocking to see the manufacturer doubling down on it with another iteration.

It comes with many of the now-standard features you'd expect of smartwatches — fast charging, Android integration, and a bevy of health and fitness features. It's powered by Google Wear OS 4, so the OnePlus Watch 2 works with Google apps like Maps, Wallet, and Assistant, and there is also support for many more third-party apps. While all of that is nice, the big selling point here is the battery life that can keep this watch working for up to 100 hours while constantly being used, meaning you can go nearly five days without putting this watch on a charger.