OnePlus 12R Vs. OnePlus 12: Small Changes Go A Long Way

OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, was recently announced. For powerful internals, new cameras, and other upgrades it offers over the last year's OnePlus 11, it is fittingly priced at $799. But despite the top-notch experience it claims to offer, not everyone would be comfortable spending that amount on a phone. Therefore, for those who desire a flagship OnePlus experience without spending that much, the $499 OnePlus 12R makes for a good alternative.

OnePlus manages to price the 12R lower by choosing a last-gen processor, older cameras, and a slightly less vibrant display than the beastly 12. Many of these specifications are identical to last year's flagship — the OnePlus 11, compared to which the OnePlus 12R gets a brighter AMOLED and a bigger battery but lacks its versatile camera setup.

The OnePlus 12 and the 12R belong to different segments of Android smartphones, with some intersection in features. Besides their pricing, here are all the differences between the two phones.