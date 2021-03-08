OnePlus announces multiyear partnership with camera maker Hasselblad

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus says that since 2013 there’s been an ever-growing interest in photography using its mobile phones. The company says that it has always prioritized a premium user experience over everything else. Starting this year, it’s focusing efforts on significantly improving the smartphone camera experience for users.

OnePlus has announced a three-year partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad. The partnership will see Hasselblad and OnePlus develop future generations of camera systems for flagship smartphones. One of the first results of the partnership will be a revamped camera system known as the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile that will debut on March 23 when the OnePlus 9 series is unveiled.

The partnership between the smartphone maker and the iconic camera manufacturer is off to a strong start. OnePlus says over the last several months, its imaging team has been collaborating closely with Hasselblad R&D as the companies work together to re-imagine and re-defined the approach to color accuracy on OnePlus smartphones. The entirely new color solution developed by the partnership is called Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad.

OnePlus says the new color solution will serve as the standard for color calibration on future smartphone camera systems. The smartphone maker also worked with a select number of the 12 Hasselblad ambassadors worldwide to gather feedback to improve smartphone camera systems.

OnePlus says it’s also doubling down on its long-term commitment to advancing mobile photography. Over the next three years, the company will invest $150 million to upscale and improve imaging capabilities and deliver cutting-edge camera technology to smartphone buyers. Among the new technology it is developing is a panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view, T-lens technology for fast focusing, and new research and development labs worldwide.