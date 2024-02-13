How To Follow SlashGear's MWC 2024 Coverage

MWC Barcelona 2024 is set to get underway in just a couple of weeks, where representatives from all facets of wireless technology will be rubbing elbows, showing off their latest advancements, and discussing the wave of the future. Whether you've got a vested interest in the state of the tech sector overall or just enjoy seeing the technologically-minded flex a bit, it's sure to be quite an interesting event.

Since this event will be so interesting, we here at SlashGear will be offering up-to-date coverage from its start on Monday, February 26, to its conclusion on Thursday, February 29. Two of our expert reporters, Adam Doud and Dave McQuilling, will be on the ground floor of the event providing both you and us with the latest highlights of the event, including product demonstrations and conferences. If you're interested in staying up to date, we've got a few ways for you to stay connected.