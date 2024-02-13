How To Follow SlashGear's MWC 2024 Coverage
MWC Barcelona 2024 is set to get underway in just a couple of weeks, where representatives from all facets of wireless technology will be rubbing elbows, showing off their latest advancements, and discussing the wave of the future. Whether you've got a vested interest in the state of the tech sector overall or just enjoy seeing the technologically-minded flex a bit, it's sure to be quite an interesting event.
Since this event will be so interesting, we here at SlashGear will be offering up-to-date coverage from its start on Monday, February 26, to its conclusion on Thursday, February 29. Two of our expert reporters, Adam Doud and Dave McQuilling, will be on the ground floor of the event providing both you and us with the latest highlights of the event, including product demonstrations and conferences. If you're interested in staying up to date, we've got a few ways for you to stay connected.
Keeping up with our coverage
SlashGear will be offering all coverage of MWC Barcelona 2024 and its relevant events on a dedicated MWC category page. All articles related to the event will be available on this category page, so if you want to stay up to date, make sure to bookmark it and check back throughout the event's duration. If you're strapped for time, stay tuned for the end of each day of the event, where Adam Doud and Dave McQuilling will be offering written recaps of all of the day's highlights.
In addition to our written articles, we'll also be posting video coverage of the event to the SlashGear YouTube channel. Subscribe to the channel to see interviews with innovators and coverage of event milestones and keynotes. Once again, MWC Barcelona 2024 runs from February 26 to 29, so keep your eyes on SlashGear to find out what the future of wireless communication has in store.