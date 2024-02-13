The Major Tech Themes To Look Out For At MWC 2024

This year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona will be held from February 26 to 29. At this event, scores of players in the global tech scene, big and small, will be gathering together at the Fira Gran Via to chart the course of progress for the not-too-distant future.

To say that there are a lot of major talking points in the overall tech industry right now would be a major understatement; from the Internet of Things to artificial intelligence, 5G to smart factories, there are a myriad of angles to cover and explore. If you find the sheer breadth of it all to be overwhelming, don't worry, the event-runners have thought of that. For convenience's sake, all of the events and conferences held at MWC Barcelona have been sorted into six themed categories in order to give those interested a better idea of what to expect. So, what are these themes, and what will be covered?