Acer Swift X 16 (2023) Review: Simple Design, Mighty Display

Laptop manufacturers have the difficult job of balancing performance and portability. This is especially true for content creators or business professionals that need strong performance and a dedicated GPU while remaining thin and light enough to easily carry around. Some manufacturers, like Framework go way outside accepted norms, while most take the more traditional laptop route. The Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G) is a traditional-style laptop that looks to find that delicate balance and check off most needs of those who demand more from their laptops.

The Swift lineup from Acer is designed to deliver top-notch performance in an ultraportable package, allowing this laptop to easily be carried around and deliver that performance when it's needed most. Creators also can benefit from other features, like a color-accurate screen and a large trackpad. The Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G) checks off a lot of much-needed boxes and may just be a creator's best friend.

Acer sent a Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G) for the purposes of this review.