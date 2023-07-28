OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Review: Typing With A Keychron Heart

The Keyboard 81 Pro is largely a rebranded Keychron Q1 Pro with a few tweaks to match OnePlus' preferred aesthetics. It makes sense for OnePlus to use the Q1 Pro as a base due to its universal praise and great performance. The Keyboard 81 Pro uses a similar layout to the Q1 Pro and is tenkeyless in design.

The design is extremely compact — the whole keyboard measures just 13.31 x 5.93 x 1.86 inches. This keyboard is quite hefty at 4.16 pounds — which means that once this keyboard is on your desk, it will not move unless you want it to.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

The frame is made from aluminum and the keys are a blend of dark and light gray keycaps. The "ESC" and "Enter" keys get OnePlus' signature red coloring. You will also find a clear knob at the top right, which lets you easily adjust the volume or mute your system.

Speaking of keys, this keyboard is perfectly suited for both macOS and Windows devices. By default, the keyboard ships in a Mac layout — but keys that are typically found on a Windows system are also included in the box. OnePlus also includes a keycap remover to easily make the swap.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

Around the back, you will find a toggle to swap between Bluetooth or wired modes, a USB-C port, and another toggle to flip between Mac and Windows modes. Flipping the device over reveals a fully adjustable metal bar allowing you to incrementally adjust the height of the keyboard or even stand it vertically if you are so inclined. You will also see the OnePlus slogan "Never Settle" engraved on the bottom of the keyboard.