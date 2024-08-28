Are Samsung Laptops Any Good? Here's What Owners Say
Shopping for a new laptop can be a bit of a hassle, especially for those not well-acquainted with electronics. Consumers have to consider criteria like size, battery life, power, storage space, and more, all while keeping in mind what they want a new unit for in the first place. They should ask themselves a few key questions before buying a new laptop as well. Ranking among the major laptop brands on the market is Samsung, which is far more synonymous with its smartphones and hidden feature-packed smart TVs than computers. Despite this, many owners feel its laptops are worth picking up.
"I have the Galaxy Book 360 Pro from last year. I work in tech and would definitely say it's worth it. When I priced it out, for the specs the value was great. It was much cheaper than Dell and much lighter," wrote Redditor u/stepup511. One user added that the Galaxy Book Pro screen is remarkable, while another gave the Galaxy Book Flex high marks for its screen quality, speakers, and sturdiness. "When I run codes in VScode and do Neural network trainings, Samsung does the job at half the time Macbook takes. 13th gen processor with 5GHz 16GB RAM is incredibly good," commented u/ppprrr2021 of their Samsung laptop's quick performance.
While the internal and external quality may be up to par for many Samsung laptop owners, others cite some major issues with some of the newest models.
Samsung laptops have presented some glaring issues
As evidenced by the testimonies of a few Samsung laptop owners, many of the models on the market and from the past have their merits. They run smoothly, feel sturdy, and can handle tasks of varying intensity. Unfortunately, not everyone who has shared their thoughts on Samsung's laptops online has had positive assessments to give. "Samsung ecosystem feature like Samsung Phone is not working properly on my Book 4 Pro 360. It is just worst," wrote Reddit's u/AB-1998, sharing that the ability for their Samsung laptop to connect to their phone — a major selling point of Samsung hardware — doesn't function. Meanwhile, plenty of folks on the Samsung website itself had some critiques of their supposedly top-of-the-line laptops.
In a review of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, user Todd wrote, "The laptop itself is great. It runs quickly and smoothly even with several apps running in the background. My only issue is how delicate the screen is. The screen cracked within a week of me using it very lightly." Another wasn't impressed with the laptop's quality either, citing the screen, keyboard layout, and battery life as some of the biggest drawbacks. Not even the impressive performance made up for it all. Speaking of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, a reviewer highlighted the laptop's lack of memory, while another shared that they only had it for a day before returning it due to being stuck in a boot loop.
All in all, it sounds like Samsung's laptop offerings are a mixed bag, at least according to some of the owners out there. Ultimately, it's up to interpretation whether giving one a shot is worth the investment, or if looking elsewhere for a new laptop is the right move.