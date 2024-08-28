Are Samsung Laptops Any Good? Here's What Owners Say

Shopping for a new laptop can be a bit of a hassle, especially for those not well-acquainted with electronics. Consumers have to consider criteria like size, battery life, power, storage space, and more, all while keeping in mind what they want a new unit for in the first place. They should ask themselves a few key questions before buying a new laptop as well. Ranking among the major laptop brands on the market is Samsung, which is far more synonymous with its smartphones and hidden feature-packed smart TVs than computers. Despite this, many owners feel its laptops are worth picking up.

Advertisement

"I have the Galaxy Book 360 Pro from last year. I work in tech and would definitely say it's worth it. When I priced it out, for the specs the value was great. It was much cheaper than Dell and much lighter," wrote Redditor u/stepup511. One user added that the Galaxy Book Pro screen is remarkable, while another gave the Galaxy Book Flex high marks for its screen quality, speakers, and sturdiness. "When I run codes in VScode and do Neural network trainings, Samsung does the job at half the time Macbook takes. 13th gen processor with 5GHz 16GB RAM is incredibly good," commented u/ppprrr2021 of their Samsung laptop's quick performance.

While the internal and external quality may be up to par for many Samsung laptop owners, others cite some major issues with some of the newest models.

Advertisement