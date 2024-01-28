5 Questions You Need To Ask Before Buying A New Laptop

Be it for school, work, or extended gaming sessions with your best buds, choosing the right laptop is as exciting of a decision as it is a delicate one. These handheld computers are no longer meant just for carrying out light tasks like checking an email or browsing the internet. With the right specifications (and budget), you can play some of the best PC games out there, or export high-quality video files in a jiffy.

With technology evolving faster than ever, it can get quite difficult to keep up with all the variables that make a good laptop, well, good. Will your new laptop be able to handle the tasks you throw at it? Will its battery last you the entire day and then some? Or will it be portable enough for you to carry around hassle-free? From the available pool of ultrabooks, gaming machines, 2-in-1 convertibles, and productivity workhorses — here are some of the most important questions you need to ask yourself before buying a laptop.