Did You Know You Can Use Your iPhone As A Speaker For Your Mac? Here's How

Typically, there's no reason to use your iPhone's smaller speakers instead of your Mac's bigger, richer ones. Macs have pretty good speakers, particularly for computers (SlashGear explored this in its M2 MacBook Air review, for instance), and if they work, you should definitely use the computer's built-in speakers.

However, this guide is for people who have issues with their Mac speakers. If, for whatever reason, your Mac's speakers stop working or you simply want to duplicate the sounds coming from your Mac on your iPhone, then you're in the right place.

You might be disappointed to know this isn't a built-in Apple feature, which is surprising since you can use your Mac as a speaker for your iPhone via AirPlay. To get started, you'll need a third-party app called Airfoil on your iPhone and Mac. While Airfoil is free, you only get 10 minutes of quality listening in trial mode. After the time has elapsed, it'll force some noise into your feed and reduce the audio quality. Airfoil works through Bluetooth and WiFi, so turn on the Bluetooth on both devices and connect them to the same WiFi network. The steps are a little complicated, so we've detailed it below.