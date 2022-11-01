Acer Chromebook 516 GE Review: A Worthwhile, But Niche, Investment

Earlier this year, Google tried and failed to breathe life into its attempt at breaking into the game streaming race. Now the tech giant has emerged with an attempt at reconciliation. After Google left cloud gamers unimpressed with the ill-received Stadia, it re-entered the field this month with a launch of Chromebooks that cater to cloud gaming.

The release brings us a trifecta of new laptop models with one each from ASUS, Lenovo, and Acer, all sitting solidly in their own tiers of specs and overall beefiness. I was really curious how these would hold up in all of the standard gaming laptop struggles — cooling, weight, and battery life. Fortunately, devices tailored to cloud gaming aren't doing much heavy lifting on their own at all; that computing is done on the cloud service's end and then the game is streamed to the device.

It makes sense, then, that the new Chromebooks' priorities would be connectivity and speed. But still, we were skeptical initially of what difference it makes to purchase a modestly-featured laptop, even when its manufacturer touts it as dedicated to cloud gaming, over simply utilizing a quality laptop that you already have for cloud gaming. A Chromebook 516 GE review unit provided by Acer helped us to answer this question.