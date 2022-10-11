With Stadia Dead, Google Pins Cloud Gaming Hopes On Chromebooks

PC gaming is expensive, and a gaming laptop in particular can leave you with an empty wallet while still falling short in terms of specs. While gaming laptops tend to be beefier than their non-gaming counterparts, they still have to remain portable to some degree. Between the need for compactness, limited cooling options, and the fact it has to be battery-powered, a gaming laptop is rarely going to be on par with a desktop PC. If you do go for something top-end, you might get closer to desktop performance, but you will be forking out several thousand dollars.

It doesn't have to be like that, though. We live in 2022 and other options are on the table. Google has latched on to this idea and is launching a number of Chromebooks geared toward cloud gaming. Cloud gaming services do most of the heavy computing work remotely before streaming the game itself to a PC, laptop, console, or phone. The laptops on offer aren't as cheap as basic Chromebooks but aren't as expensive as full-on gaming laptops, either. They live in a sort of middle ground, where you'll need some kind of subscription service to meet your gaming needs, but you have a far smaller initial outlay.

Gaming aside, all three devices look solid in terms of specs, so you'll have a device that can hold its own in the world of work as well as play. Alongside the laptops, Google has announced that it is partnering with a number of mainstream manufacturers, including Acer, Corsair, HyperX, Lenovo, and SteelSeries to launch its Works With Chromebook program. Works With Chromebook means devices have been thoroughly tested to ensure they're compatible with the laptop range.