Omen And Victus Lead HP's Spring 2022 Gaming Lineup

Just under a week after revealing its Z-Series workstation laptop lineup, HP has officially unveiled its 2022 gaming laptop lineup, and it looks like both of its updated Victus 15 and Omen 16 gaming laptops are set to receive a decent (albeit evolutionary) upgrade over their 2021 predecessors. Those who are unfamiliar with HP's Omen and Victus laptop lineup may be interested to learn that these models have traditionally been priced starting in the $800 to 1000 range, which is the relative amount of cash you'd want to shell out for a decent starter gaming PC.

That seems to be the general concept behind both of HP's 2022-edition gaming laptops, which offer zippy 12th-gen Intel CPUs or Zen 3 AMD CPUs in combination with powerful NVIDIA RTX 3000 Laptop GPUs or AMD RX GPUs, respectively, on the go. That said, we won't know further information about the exact pricing for any of the 2022 Victus 15 or Omen 16 laptops until June 12, 2022, which is the slated embargo date for pricing details. This is also likely when you'll be able to purchase your new laptop, so it's worth holding off on buying a new Victus 15 or Omen 16 gaming laptop at least until then.