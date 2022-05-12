HP Z-Series Serves Up New Laptop Workstations, Displays, And A Thunderbolt Dock For 2022

It's been one year since HP announced its ZBook G8 series laptops, which notably featured powerful Intel 11th-Gen H-series CPUs and RTX A5000 graphics chips. Right on cue, HP has officially announced its ZBook G9 laptop lineup via a press release on May 12, 2022, and it sounds like the popular computer manufacturer has come armed with a few extra tricks up its sleeve. There are two new premium displays for sale, and there's also a brand new Thunderbolt G4 Dock. HP claims the new additions are "built for professional creators," and this is visibly reflected by the inclusion of powerful 12th-Gen Intel CPUs in each laptop.

Departing from the G8 series, it looks like both G9 laptop sizes cap out at around 16 inches. As it stands, there are more discrete details about the ZBook Studio G9 than there are about the ZBook Fury G9, but it bodes well that there's an option to add an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU to the former model. That likely adds a steep premium to whatever the base price for the ZBook Studio G9 ends up being, but this is still promising for creatives who need to do serious video editing or GPU-heavy design work in resolutions up to 8K while on the go.

Without additional details on GPU specifics, the ZBook Fury G9 seems like an iterative improvement over the ZBook Fury G8, though the upgrade to 12th-Gen Intel CPUs and Windows 11 is nothing to scoff at.