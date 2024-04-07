Here's Where Dell Computers And Laptops Are Made Today

In 1984, University of Texas pre-med student Michael Dell began his journey of building Dell Technologies. At first, he was simply building and selling computers to his college community. At 19 years old, he dropped out of school and founded PC's Limited in 1985. In the same year, PC's Limited released its first computer system: the Turbo PC. In 1988, PC's Limited changed its name to what is now the global brand we know today — Dell Computer Corporation.

Since then, Dell has become a global powerhouse in the personal computer segment. In 2023, it was named as one of the top three PC vendors in the world, according to Statista. In addition, Michael Dell has not only become a billionaire, but he also cemented his status as a born and bred American entrepreneur. In his native town of Austin, Texas Monthly claims that early investors and employees with stock options in Dell have led to "Dellionaires," which have subsequently funded a lot of development in the area, such as public libraries, art museums, and schools.

Given Dell's roots as an American company, one might wonder if its products continue to be made with American hands. After all, there might be some additional benefits in terms of returns, repair, or access to parts. Unfortunately, the answer might surprise you.